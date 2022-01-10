New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagran Mohan Reddy on Monday announced sweeping restrictions to stem the growth of the COVID-19 cases in the state. The chief minister today announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state starting from Monday. The night curfew will start at 11 pm and will continue till 5 am. The state saw a sudden jump in coronavirus cases as over 4,000 were added in just the last five days.

At a high-level review meeting here, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Health Department officials to enforce other restrictions as well and ensure people strictly followed Covid Appropriate Behaviour to check the spread of the virus.

Henceforth, only 200 people will be permitted for any outdoor event and half that number for an indoor event. Only alternate seating will be permitted in cinema halls and auditoria. Physical distancing should be maintained in all places of worship.

"Ensure that people necessarily wear a (facial) mask. If not, impose penalty. Shops and business establishments should strictly followed all Covid restrictions," the Chief Minister told the Health officials.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to set up one Covid Care Centre with all facilities in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies. The 104 emergency call centre should also be strengthened to promptly respond to any calls for medical help.

The decision came after the state reported 1,257 cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day rise Andhra Pradesh has witnessed since September last year. The number of active cases shot up to 4,774 after a total of 20,62,580 recoveries and 14,505 deaths.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan