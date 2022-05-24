Amaravati | Jagran News Desk: Massive protest erupted in Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram on Tuesday against state government's decision to rename Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The agitators resorted to stone-pelting and attacked police personnel, setting their vehicles on fire.

20 police personnel were injured in the violence.

#WATCH | People staged a protest in Andhra Pradesh over renaming the Konaseema district.



Severals resorted to stone-pelting and set fire to vehicles targeting police, 20 police personal injured. pic.twitter.com/3pHqcB0PBC — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

According to a report by news agency IANS, state Transport Minister P Viswaroop's residence was also attacked. The protesters set a couple of vehicles on fire at Viswaroop's house, while his office was also ransacked. However, Viswaroop's family members escaped unhurt and were shifted to a safe place by the police.

In addition to Viswaroop, MLA Ponnada Satish's house was also attacked by the protesters and set on fire.

#WATCH | MLA Ponnada Satish's house was set on fire by protestors in Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh today, the protests were opposing the naming of the district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district pic.twitter.com/XzJskKqhz3 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

In April, the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government had carved out the new Konaseema district from the erstwhile East Godavari. In May, it issued an order to rename Konaseema as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

However, this led to a massive protest in Konaseema, with the agitators, mainly from the Konaseema Sadhana Samithi (KSS), demanding to retain the original name of the district.

The Andhra Pradesh government has condemned the violence. State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has alleged that some political parties and anti-social elements apparently instigated the violence in the district.

"It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book," Vanitha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

