Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: At least 13 people were killed while four others were critically injured after a bus collided with a truck near the Madarpur village in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident took place on the National Highway 44 at around 3.30 am on Sunday in Kurnool district's Veldurti Mandal. The injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital, the police said.

Giving details about the incident, the Andhra Pradesh Police said that the bus, which was ferrying 13 people, was going to Rajasthan Ajmer from Madanapalle village of the Chittoor district.

However, the police said that the driver of the bus lost control near the Madarpur village hit the truck that was coming from the opposite direction, adding 13 people died on the spot while four other were injured.

"It is not exactly known whether the accident happened because the driver of the tempo traveller van was drowsy or its tyres had exploded," the Andhra Pradesh Police said.

"The bodies of the deceased were mutilated beyond recognition," the state police added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the horrific accident instructed the officials to expedite relief work and medical help, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Saturday's accident comes two days after a tourist bus fell into a valley near Damuku in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district. The horrific accident claimed the lives of eight people, including women and children.

"The bus was travelling from Araku to Visakhapatnam city. It is a tourist bus and it fell into the valley near Damuku, within Ananthagiri police station limits," Visakhapatnam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) B Krishna Rao had said on Friday.

