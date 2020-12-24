According to the police, the accused killed the woman after he found about her relationship with another man.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 19-year-old woman - a contractual employee of SBI - was strangled to death by her former boyfriend, who later set her body on fire in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur. According to the police, the accused killed the woman after he found about her relationship with another man.

NDTV, in its report, quoted police saying that Snehlatha was in a relationship with the accused Gooty Rajesh who worked as a mason. However, she parted ways with him after getting a job in the bank.

Rajesh was angered at her becoming friends with one of her classmates and conspired to kill her. The report quoted police saying that call records revealed the two spoke 1,618 times over phone in the last one year.

The accused called Snehlatha for a meeting on Tuesday. The two had a heated argument over the woman being friends with her classmate, following which Rajesh strangled her.

"En route to Ananthapuramu, Gooty Rajesh (the accused) stopped the bike near an agricultural field at Badanapalli and starting questioning her about her intimacy with Praveen. This resulted in an argument and finally choked her to death and to conceal the identity, he burnt her bank papers which she was carrying with her and put it on her body, due to which her body was partially burnt. No sexual assault or intercourse took place," NDTV quoted SP Bhusarapu Sathya Yesu Babu as saying.

When the woman did not return home by late evening, the family approached the police. They told the police that Rajesh used to stalk Snehlatha. They also alleged that Karthik, a friend of the accused, was also involved in the murder.

Rajesh was picked up for questioning based on the complaint by the woman's family. He later confessed to the crime.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta