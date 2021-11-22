Amaravati | Jagran News Desk: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that his government is withdrawing the controversial Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act, passed last year, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state. With this Amaravati is going to be Andhra Pradesh's only capital from now on.

Advocate General, S Subramaniam, informed the High Court that the government has decided to withdraw the law. He said the Chief Minister would make a statement on this in the state Assembly.

"We believed that decentralisation of capital is much needed in Andhra Pradesh...Govt is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. We will introduce a new Bill with no errors," said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state legislative assembly.

The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice P K Mishra asked the Advocate General to file a detailed affidavit.

The state Cabinet conducted an emergency meeting and cleared the Repeal Bill to be introduced in the Legislature, government sources said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The decision on the matter comes in the wake of farmers' opposition to the government move as the ryots who had parted with their fertile agricultural lands for the development of the state's new capital city, had been up in arms against the ruling YSRC' s move.

Reddy had in June met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought special category status to the state, besides nod for the three state bills among others. The government had earlier hinted Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals-- Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital in Amaravati and Judiciary Capital in Kurnool.

Farmers and landowners were upset over the proposed law, claiming they had to leave their land for the development of the new capital. Multiple petitions challenged the trifurcation bill in the High Court. Farmers even undertook a 45-day foot march from Amaravati to Tirupati on November 1. The demonstrators reached Nellore on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha