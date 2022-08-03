Nearly 100 Workers Hospitalised After Gas Leak At Apparel SEZ In Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram

50 women workers were hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh's Atchyutapuram on Tuesday night following an alleged gas leak. (Photo: ANI)

Nearly 100 women workers of an apparel manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) were hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh's Atchyutapuram district on Tuesday night following an alleged gas leak. This is the second such incident reported in the state in two months.

The gas leak reportedly took place at a chemical company adjacent to Seeds Apparel India, which employs only women. It is located on the 1,000 acres campus of Brandix, which is located next to Porus Labs, the chemical company.

Many women workers fainted after the incident, while some complained of vomiting, nausea, and breathlessness. Officials said around 100 women workers were shifted to a local hospital while others were provided first aid within the factory premises.

Some of the women workers were reportedly pregnant.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, meanwhile, held a telephonic conversation with the District Collector of Atchutapuram and directed him and officials to provide best possible treatment to the affected.

"53 people admitted in government hospital, 41 people being treated in various other hospitals in the district. A total 94 persons currently under treatment after the gas leak incident," news agency ANI quoted Visakhapatnam district officials as saying.

On June 3, a similar incident was reported in the same place after which 178 women workers fell ill. It was suspected that the leak took place at a nearby Porus Laboratories unit.

Later, a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad visited the lab and conducted tests to determine the cause of the leak while the AP Pollution Control Board ordered closure of the lab. The Porus lab was shut down for a few days after the mishap but soon resumed activities. Against this backdrop, the fresh incident happened, triggering panic among the workers in the SEZ.