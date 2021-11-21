New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Severe rains that were caused by a series of depressions in the Bay of Bengal resulted in the overflowing of rivers and water projects, causing flash floods in several parts of Andhra Pradesh over the last 72 hours, including Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Nellore. The death toll has risen to at least 25 while 17 people are still missing, according to the state government officials as reported by news agency PTI.

As the region continues to face damages caused by incessant rains, here are 10 highlights you should know.

1. Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in southern Andhra Pradesh districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur.

2. The Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Police and Fire Services personnel saved at least 64 persons, including a police inspector, from the massive flash floods in Anantapuramu, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts, the government said in a note.

3. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and reviewed the flood situation with the district collectors on Saturday.

4. The main rail and road routes in Andhra Pradesh, connecting the south and east, remained cut off as the Penna river in spate caused heavy destruction on Sunday.

5. Earlier on Friday (November 19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over phone and assured him of all help.

6. The government also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed.

7. The temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh was flooded and pilgrims were stranded following heavy rain on November 18, The News Minute reported. Videos from the town showed people trying to wade through fast-moving floodwater on roads.

8. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th battalion deployed two teams each at Rajampet and Tirupati and three in Nellore district. Two teams of NDRF 3rd Battalion were kept on standby at Visakhapatnam.

9. Seventeen Express trains were canceled on the Chennai-Vijayawada grand trunk route as the flood overflowed on the railway track at Padugupadu. Three other trains were partially canceled or diverted. Hundreds of passengers were stuck in the Nellore RTC bus station as bus services were disrupted.

10. Meanwhile, widespread rains with thunderstorms have been forecasted over Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha