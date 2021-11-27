Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said that 44 people have lost their lives while 16 are still missing due to floods caused by the incessant rains in the state. However, the situation in Andhra Pradesh is unlikely to improve in the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that southern areas of the state will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three to four days.

As per the statement issued by the government, a total of 1,990 villages in 119 mandals of the Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Nellore districts were hit by the floods, and 211 villages were completely inundated.

"The rains, which started after the first week of this month, continue to fall today. The rain began on the 16-17th. As never seen before in history, heavy rains inundated Rayalaseema," the statement said, according to news agency ANI.

"The streets of Tirumala and in the town of Tirupati, we have experienced heavy rain and vehicles being washed away. Four buses were stuck in the flood, where an RTC bus had fallen from the Nadaluru bridge, causing 10 people to succumb to death and the rest were rescued by SDRF teams. Ten others had died at Sivalayam, which is on the banks of the river," the statement added.

Putting district authorities on high alert, the state government has informed them about the possible breach of tanks that are already filled to peak because of heavy rainfall.

So far, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken the following measures to tackle the crisis:

* The Andhra Pradesh government said that they are providing necessities to 95,949 flood-affected families and have stored the power supply in the four districts.

* The government also announced the expediting the payment of compensation in respect of fully damaged and partially damaged houses by the floods.

* The Andhra Pradesh government also asked the district collectors to give immediate reports regarding the rehabilitation of roads and assess immediately upon receipt of these reports and prioritize and fund these tasks.

* In order to provide people with fresh and clean drinking water, the government has conducted a review of all drinking water schemes.

* Andhra Pradesh government has asked the medical health department to be fully prepared to prevent the spread of diseases in all the flood-affected areas.

* Provide essential items for another 19,832 people in all four districts.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen