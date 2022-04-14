Amravati | Jagran News Desk: Six persons were charred to death and 12 injured in a massive fire accident that took place in a chemical factory called Porus Private Limited in the Musunuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Wednesday night. The fire broke out in the factory delivering polymer raw material after a container got leaked and the flames started hitting the factory through an opened manhole.

Andhra Pradesh | Six killed & 12 injured in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru, last night. The fire broke out due to leakage of nitric acid, monomethyl: Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma



"A container got leaked in the factory and suddenly, the flames came out through a manhole. A total of five people died on the spot and one was killed on the way to the hospital. As many as 12 people are also injured in the accident," Srinvasulu, DSP Nujiveedu said, as quoted by ANI.

Rahul Dev Sharma, Eluru SP said, "There were 18 workers on duty at the time of the accident. The victims were shifted to Vijayawada and Nuziveedu for better treatment. Upon receiving the information, firefighters and police rushed to the scene and took relief measures. Two floors were completely burnt in the fire." Police also informed that out of six died, a total of four deceased people belonged to Bihar state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. According to an official release, he also announced Rs five lakh each to the critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.



