New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A man in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday allegedly hammered his own 40-year-old son to death. The entire incident has been caught on the CCTV installed in the car parking area of their home.

Following the murder, the man identified as Veera Raju surrendered himself before the police. According to news agency ANI, he killed his son over a property dispute.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the man rushing towards his son sitting on a chair, pick up the hammer and hit him. His son collapsed immediately. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jalaraju.

According to the report, Raju and his son Jalaraju had a property dispute and before the incident, they both even had a heated argument.

"Veera Raju killed his son Jalaraju after a heated argument took place between them over a property dispute. Veera Raju attacked his son with a hammer and murdered him on the spot," a Visakhapatnam West police officer said.

The police have registered a case against Raju and sent him to judicial custody.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma