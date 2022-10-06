Andhra Pradesh Fastest Growing State In Country With 11.43% GSDP Growth Rate: YSR Govt

ANDHRA Pradesh has emerged as the fastest growing state in the country with a double-digit growth rate. The state reported an 11.43% GSDP growth rate, higher than the country's 8.7% GDP growth rate during the 2021-22 financial year, a government release said.

Topping Ease of Doing Business in India for third year in a row, Andhra Pradesh is prioritising investment, employment, development, it said. At Rs 40,361 crore, the state roped in the highest investments out of Rs 1,71,285 crore across India, from January to July 2022.

The Andhra Pradesh government also won the Times of India Group Award as the state has emerged the best in port-based infrastructure development. Minister Gudivada Amarnath received the award in Delhi on behalf of Andhra Pradesh government.

Further, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Ramco Cement factory at Kalvatala village of Kolimigundla mandal in Nandyal district recently. Rs 1,790 crore of investment has been roped in through the Greenfield project which will operate at a production capacity of 2 Million Tonnes Per Annum and will create 1,045 jobs.

YSR Pension Kanuka

Jagananna government provides monthly pensions to senior citizens and other eligible groups in Andhra Pradesh. The pensions are delivered to the doorsteps of beneficiaries by village volunteers at the beginning of every month.

Rs 1,590.50 crore will be disbursed to 62.53 lakh pensioners from 1 October for the month of September 2022.

The following data shows the total pension amount released for the month of September in the last 7 years.

Sep 2022 - Rs 1,590.50 Cr

Sep 2021 - Rs 1,397 Cr

Sep 2020 - Rs 1,429 Cr

Sep 2019 - Rs 1,235 Cr

Sep 2018 - Rs 477 Cr

Sep 2017 - Rs 418 Cr

Sep 2016 - Rs 396 Cr

Sep 2015 - Rs 405 Cr