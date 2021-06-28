Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday relaxed the ongoing COVID-19 curfew restrictions by three hours from 6 AM to 9 PM daily in 8 of its 13 districts from July first week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday relaxed the ongoing COVID-19 curfew restrictions by three hours from 6 AM to 9 PM daily in 8 of its 13 districts from July first week. In the rest of the districts where the positivity rate is higher than 5 per cent the curfew will continue from 9 PM to 6 AM.

As per the new relaxation in Andhra Pradesh Liquor shops, restaurants and other shops will be allowed to operate from 9 PM.

‘‘Curfew is relaxed from 6 AM to 9 PM in 8 districts of the state where COVID positivity rate is less than 5%. Curfew will continue from 9 PM to 6 AM. Liquor shops, restaurants, and other shops will be closed from 9 PM. Relaxation will be in effect from 1st-7th July,’’ the Chief Minister's Office said.

The districts where the relaxations from the Corona curfew will not be given include East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, and Prakasam. In these areas, the Corona curfew will continue from 6 AM to 6 PM.

‘‘However, Curfew relaxation will not be in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts. There Curfew relaxation will be from 6 AM to 6 PM only’’ the CMO added.

Any further decision on the relaxation of the Corona curfew in these 5 districts will be taken after reviewing the positivity rate later as reported by the news agency Press Trust of India.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5,570 recoveries, and 33 deaths on Sunday. However, the active number of cases has fallen further to 44,773 in the state.

As of now, 18,79,872 Covid-19 positive cases, 18,22,500 recoveries, and 12,599 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. East Godavari has the highest number of active cases at 8,792, Chittoor 6,804, and West Godavari 5,278. The remaining seven districts reported less than 200 fresh COVID cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha