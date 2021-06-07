Andhra Pradesh Curfew: On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh conducted 83,690 COVID-19 tests out of which 8,976 people were found positive. This pushed the state's total caseload to 17.58 lakh.

Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the statewide curfew by another 10 days till June 20 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The curfew will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm. However, government offices are now allowed to function from 8 am to 2 pm.

“Andhra Pradesh government extends statewide curfew till June 20; curfew relation hours 6 am to 2 pm, government offices to function from 8 am to 2 pm” news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had announced to extend the COVID-19 curfew in the state till June 10. The curfew was scheduled to end in the coming three days. However, it has been extended further by 10 days.

The government has also extended the COVID curfew timings in the state by 2 hours from 6 am to 2 pm. earlier, the curfew timings were from 6 am till 12 pm in the noon.

This decision was taken by the Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in consideration of the Coronavirus cases in the state. Although the COVID-19 cases have been decreasing daily in Andhra Pradesh since last week. However, the level of deaths continues to be the same reporting close to 100 deaths daily.

In such a situation, relaxing the COVID curfew at this time will not be a good decision, according to the Chief Minister. The strict COVID curfew has shown good results in controlling the spread of the virus in the state which is why the government wants to extend it further.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh conducted 83,690 COVID-19 tests out of which 8,976 people were diagnosed corona positive taking the total caseload in the state to 17,58,339. At the same time, 90 people died due to COVID while 13,568 people recovered from the virus. Currently, the number of active Corona cases in Andhra Pradesh is 1,23,426.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha