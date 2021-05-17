Andhra Pradesh COVID Restrictions: The state government had imposed restrictions in the state till Tuesday. As per the order, shops and business establishments were allowed to open in the state only from 6 am to 12 noon.

Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday decided to extend the curfew imposed in the state till the end of May amid the continuous spike in coronavirus cases, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The state government had imposed restrictions in the state till Tuesday. As per the order, shops and business establishments were allowed to open in the state only from 6 am to 12 noon, except those dealing in essential services.

However, despite restrictions, Andhra Pradesh continued to see a spike in coronavirus cases with its positivity rate crossing the grim mark of 20 per cent. On Sunday, the state also reported 24,171 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, that pushed its tally to 14.35 lakh.

As per the state health department, Anantapuramu district reported the highest 3,356 fresh cases in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Chittoor reported 2,885, East Godavari 2,876, West Godavari 2,426 and Visakhapatnam 2,041 while five others added between 1,500 and 1,800 each.

Andhra Pradesh also reported 101 deaths, pushing its toll to 9,372. Currently, Andhra Pradesh has 2.10 lakh active coronavirus cases while 12.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

What are the guidelines in Andhra Pradesh?

As per the state government order, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh will stay closed till May 13. All other firms, shops, offices, restaurants and other services, except those engaged in essential services, can only operate from 6 am to 12 noon.

The state government has banned the gatherings of more than five people during the restricted hours, adding that district collectors and magistrates can impose regulations under Section 144 of the IPC.

However, the guidelines have stated that the movement of goods -- both essential and non-essential -- will not be restricted. It also said that 20 people will be allowed in marriages and wedding functions.

