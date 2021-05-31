Andhra Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy had imposed a curfew in the state on May 3 that was extended again on May 17 till month end after coronavirus cases continued to rise in Andhra Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till June 10, said his office in a statement.

However, despite the restrictions, coronavirus cases have continued to rise in the state, forcing the Reddy government to extended the curfew.

This comes after Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state on May 29 along with cabinet ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Following the meet, the ministers had hinted at an extension of the curfew in Andhra Pradesh.

COVID situation continues to be grim in Andhra Pradesh

The COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh continues to be grim after the state reported 13,400 new positives and 94 deaths that pushed the active cases and toll to 1.65 lakh and 10,832 respectively.

As per the Andhra Pradesh health department, nine deaths were reported in Prakasam and West Godavari each while eight people lost their lives in Anantapur, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam each.

Six people lost succumbed to COVID-19 in Krishna and Vizianagaram districts each, followed by five each in Kurnool and Nellore, and four each in Guntur and Kadapa districts.

The health department said that 1.91 crore people have been tested for the infection so far in the state out of which 84,232 samples were tested on Sunday.

It said Andhra Pradesh's cumulative caseload stands at 16.85 lakh while 15.08 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma