Visakhapatnam | Jagran News Desk: The Andhra Pradesh on Monday announced that it has imposed a partial curfew in the state for 14 days starting May 5 amid spike in coronavirus cases, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Andhra Pradesh CMO said that shops and other business establishments can remain open in the state from 6 am to 12 noon, adding that only essential services will be allowed to operate after that period.

This comes after the central government directed states and union territories (UTs) to impose stricter curbs and restrictions like 'customised lockdowns' and curfews to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh government had also postponed the year-end Intermediate exams till normalcy is restored in the state "in deference to the suggestion of the High Court", adding that a fresh schedule will be released later.

"The High Court has asked us to reconsider the decision to go ahead with the Intermediate examinations (from May 9), in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. We have also taken into consideration the concerns of the students and parents," Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload reached 11.45 lakh on Sunday after the state reported nearly 24,000 fresh infections. The death toll, on the other hand, reached 8,136 after the state saw 83 fatalities in the same period.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 2,945 new cases, followed by East Godavari 2,831, Srikakulam 2,724, Kurnool 2,516 and Guntur 2,384. Six districts added new cases between 1,000 and 2,000 each and two districts registered less than a thousand each.

As per the state health department, Andhra Pradesh has 1.43 lakh active coronavirus cases while 9.93 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, taking its recovery rate to 86.78 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma