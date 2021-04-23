Andhra Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the Andhra Pradesh goverment has imposed a night curfew in the state, know all about the timings and other restrictions.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Andhra Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in the state. The night curfew will be imposed from tomorrow and it will begin at 10 PM and will end at 5 AM in the morning.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal said that the coronavirus situation in the state is under control. He also said that there is no shortage of oxygen or beds in the state.

Adding further to it, he said that the 104 call centre has been strengthened and it has already started receiving calls. Singh was quoted saying to IANS that people should clearly tell about their health condition so that the necessary things could be arranged. He also said, "for mild cases, Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have been readied and serious cases are being accommodated in Covid-19 hospitals."

The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced free vaccination for people above the age of 18 to 45 years starting from May 1.

The state reported 11,766 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the death toll count to 7,579 in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the active cases in the state are 74,231.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,759 new Covid-19 cases, this has taken the total tally over 9.97 lakh in the state. Apart from this, Andhra Pradesh's active cases reached the mark of 66,944.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma