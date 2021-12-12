New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Omicron tally on Sunday increased to 35 after two more international travellers - one in Chandigarh and another from Andhra Pradesh - tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19.

In Chandigarh, the infected person, 20, had recently returned from Italy and is fully vaccinated with Pfizer anti-coronavirus vaccine. He had landed in India on November 22 and tested positive for the infection on December 1.

"He has been tested for COVID-19 again today and the report is awaited," Chandigarh Health department said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the 34-year-old infected person had recently returned to India from Ireland. The state government said that the man had tested negative for infection upon arrival and was allowed to travel to Visakhapatnam. However, he found positive for Omicron in another test in Vizianagaram.

"There are no other Omicron cases in the state," the state government said.

So far, 15 foreign travellers who came to Andhra Pradesh have tested COVID-19 positive and their samples have been sent to CCMB for genome sequencing. "Of the 15, genome sequencing reports related to 10 cases were received and only one of them was confirmed Omicron positive," the state government noted.

The Omicron variant was detected first in South Africa last month. This strain is considered to be five times more contagious than the Delta variant of COVID-19 which is why several countries around the globe have reimposed travel restrictions.

In India, the Union Health Ministry has expressed concerns over the decline in usage of masks and urged people to follow appropriate COVID-19 guidelines. On Sunday, it also advised the states and union territories (UTs) to emphasise on the district level measures for containment of COVID-19 clusters.

"The strategic containment interventions in identified areas with a test positivity rate of above 10 per cent or above 60 per cent bed occupancy on either oxygen supported or ICU beds, include night curfews, restricting the intermingling of people, prohibition of congregations, curtailment of attendees in marriages and funerals/last rites," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to states and UTs.

"Testing and surveillance interventions include ramping up testing and active case search, testing of all ILI and SARI cases through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and retesting by RTPCR of symptomatic RAT negative tests. Strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour at all places and at all times must also be rigorously enforced and aggressively monitored he added.

