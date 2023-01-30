Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Glitch

AN ANDHRA Pradesh government plane carrying Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other political leaders made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport on Monday. The flight returned to the airport about 24 minutes after the take-off as it faced a technical glitch, according to an official statement. According to the officials, the plane had to make the emergency landing due to a technical glitch that was noticed by the flight pilot.

The Andhra Chief Minister was going to the national capital to attend a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors' Conference on Monday.

"The flight with CM and his team of officials onboard took off at 5:03 pm for their visit to Delhi. After a while, the pilot noticed a technical problem in the plane and the flight was diverted back," the statement said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the pilot identified an AC valve leakage which led to a problem in the pressurisation system. This forced the pilot to return to the airport to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The Chief Minister was on his way to the national capital to address diplomats and entrepreneurs in a curtain-raiser event related to the AP Global Investors Summit-2023.

The Vijayawada-Delhi flight returned to the parking bay at 5:27 pm. After the aircraft returned to the Gannavaram airport, the Chief Minister left for their official residence at Tadepalli.

Meanwhile, after their return, the officials were making alternate arrangements for the Chief Minister, public representatives and officials to go to New Delhi on Monday night.