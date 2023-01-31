Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Announces Visakhapatnam As New Capital; Interesting Facts To Know About The City

India’s first naval base was also established in Vizag which is one of the 3 major bases of Eastern Naval Command. (Image Credit: ANI.)

ANDHRA Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday afternoon that Visakhapatnam will function as the state's new capital, indicating that plans to make Amaravati, a city on the banks of the Krishna River, the state's capital have been discontinued.

Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Visakhapatnam

- Visakhapatnam which is also known as Vizag is the most populous city of Andhra Pradesh lying between the Eastern Ghats and the coast of the Bay of Bengal. It is the only city in India with two prominent ports Vizag port and Gangavaram port, which were constructed in 2009.

- Several reputed Central and State educational institutions of the state including Andhra University (AU), Andhra Medical College (AMC), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), and several others are located in Visakhapatnam.

- India’s first naval base was also established in Vizag which is one of the 3 major bases of Eastern Naval Command.

- Every year on December 4th, Navy Day is observed to celebrate the victory at sea over Pakistan in the war of 1971. Beach Road will be packed with spectators who have come to see the magnificent Navy fleet demonstrating strength at the sea.

- Visakhapatnam also hosts the first submarine museum in South Asia. One of the first four submarines the Indian military purchased was the INS Kursura in 1969. It played a major role in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. It was decommissioned in 2001, and on August 9, 2002, it reopened as a submarine museum on Vizag's Rama Krishna Beach.

- Visakhapatnam is considered one of the traces of Buddhism. It is believed that the Buddhist artefacts discovered in the Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex are estimated to date back between the first century BC to the second century AD.

- Visakhapatnam is also known as the land of Narasimha. Lord Vishnu reincarnated in the form of Lord Narasimha at a temple in answer to Bhakta Prahalada's prayers for the destruction of the demon Hiranyakashyapu to restore faith and order. The Lord Narasimha temple is located just 25 km away from the city.