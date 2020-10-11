Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Justice NV Ramana, next in line to be the CJI, has been influencing the sittings of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde complaining about Justice NV Ramana, who is the senior-most judge after the CJI. According to a report by the Indian Express, CM Reddy alleged that Ramana "has been influencing the sittings of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges".

In an eight-page letter, CM Jagan has highlighted some other issues related to Justice Ramana, including an ACB investigation into "questionable transactions of land" involving his daughters in Amaravati. The letter also mentions Justice Ramana's "proximity" to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, the report said.

The letter was written on October 6 but released to media on Saturday by CM Jagan's Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam. The Andhra CM also flagged "instances of how matters important to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have been allocated to a few Honourable Judges."

He alleged that Justice Ramana started influencing the High Court sittings ever since his government ordered a probe into all the deals made by the previous Naidu government.

"Ever since the YSR Congress Party gained power in May 2019 and ordered enquiry into all the deals made by the regime of N Chandrababu Naidu from June 2014 to May 2019, Justice N V Ramana started influencing the course of administration of justice in the state," Jagan wrote.

He urged the Chief Justice to ensure Andhra Pradesh judiciary's neutrality is maintained by initiating "steps as may be considered fit and proper."

While there has not been any official response from Justice Ramana so far, he had last month said that judges have become soft targets of criticism since they don't speak out in their own defence.

"As judges are self-restrained from speaking out in their own defence, they are now being construed as soft targets for criticism. This issue is further complicated by the proliferation of social media and technology, wherein judges are becoming victims of juicy gossip and slanderous social-media posts," he had said during a book launch event.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma