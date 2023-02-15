Andhra Capital Row: CM Jagan's Choice Of Vizag, Amravati Loans Irk Oppn; Govt Renews 'Three Capitals' Vow

ANDHRA Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing a lot of heat after he announced to make Vishakhapatnam the capital of the state, and now there is the possibility of legal and political challenges on loans that he had raised in the name of developing Amravati as the capital.

On January 31, Andhra CM in Delhi announced that Visakhapatnam will be the capital of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.

This decision of picking a new capital city for Andhra Pradesh has through several twists and turns on legal, political, legislative and administrative fronts as the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court. The opposition parties, including the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP, are now going after the YSRCP dispensation over the loans.

Oppn leader, Pattabhiram said, “the capital is going to be shifted from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, which will be henceforth the executive capital of the state”. “Raising loans in the name of Amaravati and then issuing statements that Visakhapatnam would be the capital really puts the government and banks at odds,’’ he added.

The Centre has given thousands of crore for the development of Amaravati, and the present state government has raised loans in the name of Amaravati but is not spending the funds. We reject Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capital proposal,’’ BJP AP unit chief Somu Veerraju said.

Now, YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy dismissed the concerns of the opposition and said, “The Centre has agreed that the states have the right to decide on their capital cities. Amaravati will be the legislative capital and the loans and funds received for Amaravati are being used there. Opposition leaders are simply trying to stall the government’s decentralisation plan with vague allegations,” he said.

At a roadshow in Bengaluru, Rajendranath Reddy said that there is a lot of miscommunication on the issue of the state capital. He told the investors that the state government was committed to starting the rule from Visakhapatnam.

Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters at the state Secretariat that the government has already declared that Visakhapatnam will be the administrative capital while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will be developed as the judicial capital.

"We remain committed to our policy of decentralisation of governance," he said and alleged that the opposition TDP and its "friendly media" are creating confusion among people.

Claiming that some elements were making claims for real estate business, the government advisor called on people not to get misled by their false propaganda. Some people are deliberately spreading misinformation, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP government will not do politics over state capitals for elections. "We don't say one thing during the election and another thing after elections," he said.

