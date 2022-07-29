Massive Fire At Film Set In Mumbai's Andheri; 10 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out at a film set in the suburban Andheri (West) area in Mumbai on Friday. The massive blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, officials at the spot said. Earlier, it was reported that the fire started in a shop in the area, but later the officials confirmed that it was at a film set.

Mumbai | Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to spot. Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet: Mumbai fire brigade pic.twitter.com/brO73Up61f — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the spot. Nearly 10 fire-fighting vehicles have rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the massive blaze. Meanwhile, no injuries have been reported so far, officials said, adding that they will ascertain the cause of the fire after the dousing operations conclude.

The blaze was noticed around 4.30 p.m. in the Chitrakoot Studio spread across over 5,000 square feet where a decorative set was erected. Following an alert from the NDRF, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other rescue agencies rushed to the spot with around 10 fire tenders to battle the conflagration, the cause of which is not clear.