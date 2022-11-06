Andheri East Bypoll Results: Rutuja Latke Of Uddhav's Sena Faction Registers Victory

RUTUJA latke, candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led- Shiv Sena faction registered victory in the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai.

The win was easy for Rutuja Latke, the wife of Ramesh Latke, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its nominee from the by-election.

Rutuja dedicated her victory to her husband Ramesh who was the sitting Shiv Sena MLA, and died in May this year. "This victory is of my husband & the development works he did in Andheri. I'll go to the election centre now & later to Matoshree to seek blessings," she said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Maharashtra | This victory is of my husband & the development works he did in Andheri. I'll go to the election centre now & later to Matoshree to seek blessings: Rutuja Latke, candidate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, after leading with 66,530 votes in the #AndheriEastBypoll pic.twitter.com/cHwmdDw7K7 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Latke won with 66,530 votes and reportedly none of the other six candidates got more than 2,000 votes.

Reportedly, the race of Latke was not with the other candidates but with NOTA that surprisingly got more than 12,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi didn't leave a moment and took a swipe at the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra and said that they are "now left with eggs on their faces."

Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Congratulations Rutuja Latke ji! The @ShivSena’s Mashaal has registered a Vishaal victory in the Andheri East bypoll. So, the NOTA votes strategy that Khota+Khoka sarkar tried has failed and now left with egg on their faces."

The counting of votes began today (Sunday) at 8 AM at a civic-run school in Mumbai and a total of 200 people were a part of the counting process.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

During the last election in Andheri East, Ramesh Latke defeated Murji Patel by more than 15,000 votes.

