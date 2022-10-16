Andheri East Bypoll: Raj Thackeray Urges BJP Not To Contest, Writes To Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to field his party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Andheri East Assembly constituency. He has made this unexpected request of not fielding a candidate in the Andheri(East) by-election so that Rutuja Latke, who is contesting in place of her late husband Ramesh Latke, can be supported. Ramesh Latke was the sitting MLA of the constituency who died of a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

After the death of MLA Ramesh Latke, his widow has filed for candidature in the Andheri east by-poll. I request you to not fight any candidate against her. This will be an honourable tribute to the departed soul.@Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/OE8CDZkQsX — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 16, 2022

Raj, appealing to Fadnavis, said, "I sincerely request you not to enter the byelection and field a candidate against Rutuja Latke. I have witnessed the late Ramesh Latke's growth and his journey in the political arena. "

"I think by doing this we are paying tribute to the late representative of the people," he wrote in the letter addressed to "Dear friend Devendra". "To do so is also in line with the great culture of our Maharashtra. I hope you will accept my request, "he added.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) have decided to support Rutuja Latke, who is contesting from the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party.

Shiv Sena chief Arvind Sawant said, "I welcome Raj Thackeray's appeal, but it is too late. The nominations have already been filed and the electin is forced on us because of the BJP. "

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said, "I will have to discuss the issue with our party leaders and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde."

He also said that "we will seriously discuss it."