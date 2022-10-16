Andheri East Bypoll: Raj Thackeray Urges BJP Not To Contest, Writes To Devendra Fadnavis

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) have decided to support Rutuja Latke, who is contesting from the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 07:52 PM IST
Minute Read
Andheri East Bypoll: Raj Thackeray Urges BJP Not To Contest, Writes To Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to field his party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Andheri East Assembly constituency. He has made this unexpected request of not fielding a candidate in the Andheri(East) by-election so that Rutuja Latke, who is contesting in place of her late husband Ramesh Latke, can be supported. Ramesh Latke was the sitting MLA of the constituency who died of a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Raj, appealing to Fadnavis, said, "I sincerely request you not to enter the byelection and field a candidate against Rutuja Latke. I have witnessed the late Ramesh Latke's growth and his journey in the political arena. "

"I think by doing this we are paying tribute to the late representative of the people," he wrote in the letter addressed to "Dear friend Devendra". "To do so is also in line with the great culture of our Maharashtra. I hope you will accept my request, "he added.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) have decided to support Rutuja Latke, who is contesting from the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party.

Also Read
Manish Sisodia Writes To LG Saxena About 'Worsening Law And Order In..
Manish Sisodia Writes To LG Saxena About 'Worsening Law And Order In..

Shiv Sena chief Arvind Sawant said, "I welcome Raj Thackeray's appeal, but it is too late. The nominations have already been filed and the electin is forced on us because of the BJP. "

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said, "I will have to discuss the issue with our party leaders and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde."

He also said that "we will seriously discuss it."

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.