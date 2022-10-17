Andheri East Bypoll: Maharashtra BJP Withdraws Candidate, Rutuja Latke Set To Win Unopposed

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday announced that the party will not contest Mumbai's Andheri East Assembly bye-election. In Nagpur, the BJP leader said their candidate Murji Patel will withdraw the nomination.

The announcement comes a day after Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray requested Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to field a BJP candidate against Rutuja Latke in the upcoming bypolls in respect to the late MLA Ramesh Latke.

Rutuja Latke, the widow of late MLA Ramesh Latke, is the candidate of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidate for Andheri East bypolls.

An MLA belonging to the Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sena also wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Minister requesting to speak with BJP for an unopposed election of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Rutuja Latke.

The BJP and Shinde combine were eying the 'hot seat' of Andheri East, the bye-election for which is slated for November 3.

Rutuja Latke was all set to contest the polls after the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke. Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction alleged that the BMC was under pressure to delay her resignation applied on October 3.