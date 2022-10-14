Andheri East Bypoll: BMC Accepts Uddhav-led Sena Candidate Rutuja Latke's Resignation After HC's Order

ACTING on the Bombay High Court’s order, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has accepted the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for the upcoming by-poll to the Andheri East Assembly constituency and issued a letter of its acceptance to Latke.

"The BMC had accepted Latke's resignation on Thursday itself, immediately after the high court's direction, but she collected the acceptance letter this morning," an official as per quoted by the news agency PTI said.

Latke, who was working as an executive assistant (clerk) in BMC, is scheduled to file her nomination as the Thackeray faction's candidate for the Andheri East Assembly by-poll. The by-poll election for the Andheri East Assembly constituency was necessary due to the death of her husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke earlier this year. The last date for submitting nominations for the November 3 by-election is October 14.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court directed the civic body to issue a letter of acceptance of the resignation to petitioner Rutuja Latke. Latke applied for her resignation on October 3 as she plans to contest the bye-election, but despite her repeated request, it was accepted till October 12.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction had accused the BMC of delaying the approval under pressure. The party leader and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar slammed the BMC for the delay and said the BMC, which is an autonomous body, should not make "a joke of itself" by working under political pressure.

On Thursday, the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) wrote to the Election Commission of India against the poll body’s decision of alloting the election symbol and name for the party. The Thackeray faction alleged that the allocation of names and symbols is biased toward the opposite side (Shinde faction).

Earlier this week, Commission had allotted ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the name and ‘Flaming torch' as the symbol of the Thackeray faction.

