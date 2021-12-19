New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration on Sunday (December 19) announced that it has achieved 100 per cent double dose COVID-19 vaccination of its target beneficiaries. The Indian archipelago is the first among the states and Union territories to vaccinate its population using only Covishield.

"A&N achieved 100% Covid vaccine coverage making it 1st State/UT to achieve the feat using only Covishield. UT Admin overcame Insurmountable odds for this extraordinary feat in one of the remotest parts of world," the Andaman and Nicobar administration said in a tweet.

The administration also added that completing the vaccination programme was extremely challenging for the Union Territory as it includes over 836 islands and is spread over 800 km. The islands are also separated by rough seas, extremely dense jungles, hills and exposed to inclement weather.

"Vaccination in A&N was extremely challenging as the UT is spread over 836 islands Spread over 800 km from North to South separated by Rough Sea, Extremely Dense jungle, hills & exposed to Inclement weather," the administration said in another Twitter post.

The vaccination drive in the islands started on January 16 this year- with the rest of the country. However, the Union Territory was able to inoculate its population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines way before others could.

As per a health bulletin, 2.87 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine against the target of 2.86 lakh beneficiaries, leading to 100.41 per cent vaccination. A total of 74.67 per cent of the islands' total population has been inoculated, it said.

Meanwhile, the islands' coronavirus caseload rose to 7,701 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said. The new case was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has two active cases, while 7,570 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the bulletin added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha