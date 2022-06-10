New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched Ancovax, India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals, which has been developed by Haryana based-Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the National Research Centre.

It is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta vaccine, which induces the immunity of animals and nutralises both Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19. The vaccine contains inactivated SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) antigen with Alhydrogel as an adjuvant and is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice, and bunnies.

During its launch, Tomar praised all the scientists who put in their efforts in the making of the vaccine. He appreciated the scientists for making India self-reliant in manufacturing vaccines against COVID, saying their superb work have made the country proud.

"It is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing. This is really a big achievement. The Council’s scientists’ unparalleled contributions have made the country succeed not only in essential crops’ production; but, in the various fields of agricultural and allied sciences as well at the global level," he said.

Besides Ancovax, the Union Agricultural Minister also launched Surra ELISA kit, a suitable diagnostic assay for ‘Trypanosoma evansi’ infection in multiple animal species. Surra is one of the most important haemoprotozoan diseases of the different livestock species caused by Trypanosoma evansi.

“There are no laboratory animals required for the preparation of the antigens. The kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the same. No other comparable kits for detection of antibodies in canines are available in the market,” the ICAR said.

Posted By: Anushka Vats