Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday will appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday at 11 am. The two were questioned by the anti-drugs agency on Thursday for around two hours after it allegedly came across WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old Aryan in connection with a drugs case.

Earlier in the day, the NCB had visited 22-year-old Ananya's residence in Bandra and summoned her to record her statement later in the afternoon. The anti-drugs agency, however, has not clarified about Ananya's role, if any, in the alleged drugs case.

Besides Ananya's residence, NCB teams also visited house of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra west. "The NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit officials visited 'Mannat', the residence of Aryan Khan in connection with the (Cr.94/21 case) for seeking certain material related to the investigation of the case from Shah Rukh Khan, by following due procedure of notice, etc.," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

