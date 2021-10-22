Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday were grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) for four hours at its office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate. This was for the second straight day when Ananya and her father appeared before the central agency for allegedly supplying drugs to Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan.

Ananya has been asked by the NCB to appear before it again on October 25.

The NCB is investigating WhatsApp chats between the two star kids in which Ananya and Aryan allegedly discussed drugs. NCB sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said chats between the two star kids in 2018 and 2019 have revealed that Ananya had agreed to arrange drugs for Aryan.

The NCB sources also said that Ananya also arranged numbers of drug dealers for Aryan. However, they said that the 22-year-old actress has denied the allegations levelled against her and informed that "she has never consumed or supplied drugs".

"The name of Ananya Panday has come up in a chat which reveals she supplied weed to Aryan thrice including one at a popular get-together. We have seized both phones of Ananya Panday, which includes an old handset as well as the phone she purchased a few months ago. The phones have been seized to check evidence tampering," ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.

Ananya's home was also raided by the central agency on Thursday and her laptop and mobile phones were seized. The NCB said that the 22-year-old's mobile phones and laptop were seized "to check evidence tampering".

Meanwhile, Aryan, along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and 18 others, is lodged in Mumbai jail after being arrested by the NCB following an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai. Aryan has filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court which will be heard on October 26.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma