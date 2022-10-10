2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday evening, according to the police. According to the police officials, one of the terrorists was killed in the evening while the other one on Monday morning as the Anantnag encounter is still underway.

"AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late Sunday night after specific input about the presence of militants there, police officials said. They said the forces were conducting searches in the area, the ultras fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, police said, they said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, last week, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of the Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter underway in the Moolu area of Shopian. One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

In the first encounter that broke out last evening in the Drach area of Shopian, three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed. In contrast, in the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian early morning today, one local terrorist with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised.

Two killed terrorists in the Drach encounter were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed. They, according to the police were involved in the recent killing of special police officer Javed Dar in Pulwama.

On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in J-K.