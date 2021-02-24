Anantnag Encounter News: At least four terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: At least four terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. A search operation is currently underway.

The operation is being jointly led by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 3RR and CRPF in the Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag district.

The gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

A police official said that the terrorists were asked to surrender but they ignored the warning and continued the firing. In the encounter which lasted for about three to four hours, the security forces managed to kill four terrorists. A search operation is underway in the jungle. As soon as it is ensured that there are no more terrorists present in the forest, the operation will be terminated.

On February 19, two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla. In another encounter on the same day, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in another encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19.

