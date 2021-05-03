Not just Maharashtra, all the crucial states reported relatively lesser number of new cases on Sunday, ensuring the biggest single-day drop in daily count of infections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a significant drop in daily COVID-19 cases as it reported 48,621 fresh infections and 567 deaths in a span of 24 hours. Mumbai reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day count since mid-March. On Sunday, the state had reported 56,647 cases and 669 fatalities.

Not just Maharashtra, all the crucial states reported relatively lesser number of new cases on Sunday, ensuring the biggest single-day drop in daily count of infections in the second wave. India reported about 3.68 lakh cases on Sunday, compared to 4.01 lakh on Friday and 3.92 lakh on Saturday.

However, the news does not seem to be of much relief as the reason behind the dip in cases can be seen in a continuous trend seen in the country ever since the pandemic broke out last year.

The number of tests conducted falls every Sunday, which eventually reflects om the number of cases reported on Monday, and sometimes on Tuesday as well, since the results of RT-PCR tests take 24 to 48 hours to arrive.

As per the official data, around 15 lakh samples were tested on Sunday against the usual count of 18-19 lakh tests conducted these days during the second COVID wave. Over 18 lakh samples were tested on Saturday while over 19 lakh tests were conducted each on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Centre today said the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in some states remains a cause of concern and while a few others like Delhi and Maharashtra are plateauing in terms of daily cases, these are "very early signals" and containment efforts have to continue to break the chain of transmission.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 13 states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

He said states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal are still showing an increase in daily infections.

Delhi, which had recorded 25,294 cases on April 24, registered 24,253 cases on May 2. Similarly, Maharashtra had reported 65,442 infections on April 24 and 62,417 on April 30.

Chhattisgarh, where 15,583 cases were reported on April 29, recorded 14,087 fresh cases on May 2.

A similar trend has been seen in Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta