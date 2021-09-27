New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission aimed at bringing revolutionary changes in the health sector of the country. The pilot project of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had been announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2020. Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in the pilot phase in six Union Territories.

Addressing the nation at the inauguration of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, PM Modi said that it is a very important day as the drive to strengthen the health facilities of the country, in the last 7 years, is entering a new phase today.

"Today is a very important day. The drive to strengthen the health facilities of the country, in the last 7 years, is entering a new phase today. This is not an ordinary phase. This is an extraordinary phase", PM Modi said.

"Today begins a Mission that has the power to bring a revolutionary change in India's health facilities. 3 yrs ago, on Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, Ayushman Bharat Yojana was implemented. Happy that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission being started nationwide from today", the PM added.

He also talked about the Arogya Setu app and said it helped a lot in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection. "We have been able to take the vaccine to everyone, under the free vaccine campaign. India has been able to apply about 90 crore vaccine doses today, and Co-WIN has a big role in it," he said

PM Modi noted that there has also been an unprecedented expansion of telemedicine during the pandemic period. "So far about 125 crore remote consultations have been completed through e-Sanjeevani. This facility is connecting thousands of countrymen living in far-flung parts of the country every day with doctors of big hospitals of cities while sitting at home," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said that through Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY, the government have been able to eliminate the great concern of the life of the poor. "So far more than 2 crore countrymen have availed the facility of free treatment under this scheme. In this also half the beneficiaries are our mothers, sisters, daughters," he said.

"130 crore Aadhaar numbers...118 crore mobile subscribers... about 80 crore internet users... about 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts... nowhere in the world there exist such big connected infrastructure. This digital infrastructure is taking the ration from the administration to the common Indian in a fast, and transparent manner," added the Prime Minister.

Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. The Mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

The key components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application; a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.

