Amul Milk Prices Hiked By Rs 3 Per Litre For All Variants; Check New Rates Here

AMUL Milk Price Hike: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the official distributor of Amul Milk in India, on Friday increased the prices of pouch milk across all variants by Rs 3 per litre. The new prices will come into effect today (February 3).

In October last year, the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk were increased by Rs 2 per litre each for all states except Gujarat.

Here Are The New Revised Prices

1. Amul Taaza 500ml - Rs 27

2. Amul; Taaza 1 ltr - Rs 54

3. Amul Taaza 2 ltr - Rs 108

4. Amul Taaza 6 ltr - Rs 324

5. Amul Taaza 180ml - Rs 10

6. Amul Gold 500ml - Rs 33

7. Amul Gold 1 ltr - Rs 66

8. Amul Gold 6 ltr - Rs 396

9. Amul Cow Milk 500ml - Rs 28

10. Amul Cow Milk 1 ltr - Rs 56

11. Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500ml - Rs 35

12. Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 1 ltr - Rs 70

13. Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 ltr - Rs 420

"We would like to inform you that the price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2 night dispatch (February 3 morning )," the official statement said.

In October, Mother Dairy too had hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre each across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices. A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the decision was taken because of the constant surge in the price of raw materials over the past two months.

Earlier in August, Amul had hiked prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by Rs 2 per litre due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. Prior to that, milk prices were hiked in March. Apart from Amul, the well-known milk brand Mother Dairy had also increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.