Amul Increases Milk Prices By Rs 2 In All States Except Gujarat | Check New Rates Here

AMUL on Saturday announced that it has increased the rates of its full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat. However, when the changes in prices will be implemented is still not known as Amul has not issued any official statement regarding the same.

With the latest hike on Saturday, the price of full cream milk has been increased to Rs 63 from Rs 61 per litre. Amul Shakti milk is now available at Rs 50 per litre, while Amul Gold at Rs 62 per litre and Amul Taza at Rs 56 per litre.

This is the third hike in milk prices this year by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’.

In August, Amul had hiked prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by Rs 2 per litre due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. Prior to that, milk prices were hiked in March. Apart from Amul, the well-known milk brand Mother Dairy had also increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.