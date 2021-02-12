An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan on Friday night, sending tremors in Delhi-NCR, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Lahore and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan on Friday night, sending tremors in Delhi-NCR, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Lahore and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 10:31 pm (IST), was registered at a depth of 74 kilometres, about 422 kilometres east of Tajikistan's capital city of Dushanbe and 445 kilometres north of the Gulmarg town of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. The temors prompted people to rush out of their homes. Several people across north India took to social media to inform the felt the quake.

Close to the midnight, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted that no reports of any damage in Amritsar or any other parts of Punjab was reported due to the quake. "Top officials of Punjab police and local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation. Praying for everyone's safety," the tweet read.

The NCS had earlier put the epicentre about 21 kilometres northeast of Punjab's Amritsar. The magnitude and depth too have been revised from 6.1 to 6.3 and 10 kilometres to 74 kilometres respectively.

Following the earthquake, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and prayed for the safety of everyone in the region. "Tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed the blanket and ran. I didn't remember to take my phone and so was unable to tweet "earthquake" while the damn ground was shaking."

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth-highest zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. However, it is rare that the national capital has been the epicentre of a quake. Two of the major quakes recorded near the nation capital in the past few decades were: A 6.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Bulandshahr on Octover 1956, and a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Moradabad on August 15, 1996. Both the districts are situated in western Uttar Pradesh.

