Amravati Pharmacist Who Supported Nupur Sharma Was Killed By Radicalised Islamists Of Tablighi Jamaat: NIA

According to NIA, members of Tablighi Jamaat were provoked by social activist Irfan Khan and Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad.(Image Credit: ANI.)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the men who killed Umesh Kolhe, a pharmacist from Amravati in Maharashtra who had shared social media posts supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma, was murdered by "radicalised Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat" to take revenge for the alleged dishonour of Prophet Mohammad, as per the NIA chargesheet filed in a Mumbai court.

According to the charge sheet, these members of Tablighi Jamaat were provoked by social activist Irfan Khan and Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad.

The NIA called it an act of terrorism carried out by a group of radicalised men and said they wanted to make a point of the murder carried they carried out because Kolhe allegedly offended religious sentiments.

On the evening of June 21, Kolhe, who owned a pharmacy in Amravati, was heading back home on a scooter when he was attacked and murdered by three young men on bikes. Kolhe's son and daughter-in-law were travelling with him in a different car, but they were unable to save him.

According to the NIA, that was the second attempt by radicalised men to kill the pharmacist.

The federal agency further claimed that the murder disturbed public tranquillity and national integrity and also the safety of the common public not only in Amravati but also in the entire nation.

NIA filed the chargesheet against the 11 accused before the special court on Friday following which all the alleged murderers have been arrested. They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 153 A (promoting enmity), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the report, the investigation showed that the accused had planned a murderous plot to assassinate Kolhe, who was not involved in any property disputes or prior scuffles with the accused.

The NIA report also revealed that the accused had organised a terrorist group while becoming extremely religiously radicalised to get revenge on Kolhe for sharing a WhatsApp message in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

"The investigation has revealed that radicalised Islamists of the Tablighi Jamaat committed the murder of Umesh Kolhe on the grounds of allegedly hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity, ill-will and hatred among different castes and religions, especially between Hindus and Muslims in India, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of social harmony," the NIA said.

The terrorist group of 11 accused was influenced by the ideology of brutality “Gustakh -E- Nabi Ki Aik Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda,” the probe agency said in the chargesheet.

According to the investigation agency, the murder took place one week before a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in broad daylight on June 28 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the same reason of supporting Nupur Sharma, a former BJP spokeswoman who had made some controversial remarks regarding the Prophet Muhammad.

According to the NIA, Kolhe was a "law-abiding citizen" who has never had a problem with the accused or anyone else in particular.

"He exercised his right to free speech in a free country and declared his support to the alleged controversial remarks of Sharma. His execution is not a simple act of murder carried out intending to merely punish him for an alleged blasphemy so committed,” the NIA said.