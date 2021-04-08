COVID-19 Vaccination; Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1 at AIIMS Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, 37 days after he took the first shot of the vaccine. After receiving the second shot, PM Modi asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," tweeted PM Modi. He also posted a picture of his receiving the jab.

Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1 at AIIMS Delhi. The two nurses who administered the vaccine to PM Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are -- P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab. Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot on March 1.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!," PM Modi had said after getting the first shot of the vaccine.

After administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to PM Modi, Sister Nisha Sharma said, "I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him".

Meanwhile, Sister Niveda, who had also administered the first dose of vaccine to PM Modi, said, "I am the vaccinator who gave the first dose of COVAXIN to PM Narendra Modi. Today I got another opportunity to meet him & vaccinate him for the second time. I was elated again. He spoke to us, we even clicked pictures with him".

India, in a landmark achievement, has vaccinated over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16.

India has been expanding its vaccination programme gradually. The country had started inoculations with frontline and healthcare workers and went on to people above 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses. In the latest round, all above 45 are being vaccinated at various vaccinations centres across the country. So far, over nine crore people have been vaccinated.

