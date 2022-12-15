Amitabh Bachchan Should Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna For His Contribution To Cinema: Mamata Banerjee

Image Credits: CM Mamata Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film festival (ANI Image)

WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Banerjee, while addressing the inaugural ceremoney of the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival said, "Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bacchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time."

The West Bengal CM also said that Bengal would continue its fights for humanity and unity in diversity.

"Bengal always fights with courage for humanity, for unity in diversity. This fight will continue. Bengal never bows down, never asks for alms, always holds head high," she said.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan inaugurated the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival.

Speaking at the event, Amitabh Bachchan called Kolkata his home and said that he will always remain Kolkaa's son-in-law.

"The festival has always celebrated the inclusive spirit...I salute you Kolkata for giving me my first job, for giving Jaya her first film, " he said.

He also spoke about the pandemic and how it has changed the functioning of the film industry. "Film industries all over the world have always propagated courage and faced challenges head-on. Man has always been a social animal and the need to belong to a community and participate in a group activity is a primal human need," he said while speaking about the revolution of cinema.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also participated in the inaugural ceremoney and spoke about the negativity of social media consumption.

"Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive," Shah Rukh Khan said at the Kolkata event.

"No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive," the actor added.

Apart from them, actors Rani Mukerjee, Mahesh Babu, CM Mamta Banerjee, and cricketer Sourav Ganguly also attended the grand inaugural function.

(With inputs from ANI)