Amit Shah's Security Breached In Mumbai, Man Posing As Andhra MP's PA Arrested

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai police for breaching the security of Union Home Minister Amit Shah by allegedly impersonating the Personal Assistant (PA) of an MP from Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place during Shah's visit to Mumbai earlier this week. The accused was seen roaming around Union home minister Amit Shah and other leading politicians for hours at Sagar bungalow, the residence of Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The accused, identified as Hemant Pawar of Dhule district of Maharashtra, has been sent to 5-day police custody by a local court in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pawar was arrested by the Malabar Hill Police station on Monday when Amit Shah visited Mumbai to meet Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Pawar has been booked under IPC Section 170 (whoever pretends to hold any particular office as a public servant, knowing that he does not hold such office or falsely personifies any other person holding such office).

According to the police, the accused was also seen outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis by impersonating himself as a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as he also carried its ribbon tag. He was seen at both the places where the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's events were held, the police said.

The security breach for Home Minister in Maharashtra was witnessed during his first visit as the police verified later that the accused name was not mentioned in Shah's list of security. Shah visited Mumbai on Monday for the first time after Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister on July 30 following a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Shah's security breach was reported months after the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was breached in Punjab, during his visit to the state in January. PM Modi’s convoy was held up at a flyover due to a blockade by protestors in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event. The prime minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.