New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in which Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were also questioned earlier this year. The charge sheet stated that both Nora and Jacqueline received gifts worth crores including luxury cars and other expensive things from the accused.

As per the charge sheet by the ED in the matter it is stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multicoloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned."

The ED also said that Jacqueline Fernandez was confronted with Chandrasekhar on October 20 and the actress stated that the conman had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions. The charge sheet also revealed that the accused Chandrashekar gifted a BMW car to actress Nora Fatehi in December 2020. The said BMW Car- S Series was registered in the name of Mehboob Khan.

Statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 13 and October 14, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci bag and one iPhone by Leena Maria Paul, wife of Chandrashekhar. Nora further stated that Leena Maria Paul had called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they were going to gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

ED further stated that, during custody, the statement of the accused Chandrashekar was recorded on October 14 and he admitted that he had gifted Nora Fatehi a BMW car - S series, which was registered in the name of Bobby Khan on her request. He also admitted that he had sent cash to the tune of Rs 75 lakh to B Mohanraj in Chennai through co-accused Deepak Ramnani and Mohanraj arranged RTGS to Infinity Cars for the car purchased for Nora Fatehi.

The ED chargesheet also stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar made a "spoofed" call replicating the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez even as he claimed that he hailed from late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's "political family".

The agency said her makeup artist "got a call from the office of Home Minister Amit Shah whereby he was asked to get in touch with Mr Shekhaar alias Sukesh Chandrashekhar as he was a very important person in government".

"The said call was made from the office of Home Minister Amit Shah which was a spoofed call as per investigation and made by the accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar," the agency said. Subsequently, it said that her makeup artist shared Chandrashekhar's mobile number with Fernandez after which they got in touch.

The ED is probing the money trail of the proceeds of crime in this case. Chandrashekhar and his wife are being probed by the Delhi Police as well as the ED for allegedly cheating some rich people, including individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

The investigation by the agencies found that Chandrashekhar, while he was lodged in the Rohini jail here, allegedly ran an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology. The ED had arrested the couple and two co-accused, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani and recently Chandrashekhar's associate Pinky Irani, in this case.

It had claimed, in a statement, that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him," the ED had said, adding "Despite being in jail, it said, Chandrashekhar did not stop conning people.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan