New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, the third day of his Jammu and Kashmir visit witnessed the Shikara Festival at the Dal Lake in Srinagar. During the festival, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were also present with him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal district earlier today.

Take a look at the video of Amit Shah during the Shikara Festival here:

#WATCH | J&K: Cultural event underway at Dal Lake in Srinagar during Shikara Festival.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and other dignitaries are present here.



Amit Shah has visited the union territory amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which have sparked fear in the valley.

During his visit, in the last two days, Shah visited the family of police officer Parvaiz Ahmad who was killed by militants in June this year. Later, the home minister reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at Raj Bhawan. On Sunday, Shah visited Jammu where he also addressed a public rally.

For the unversed, during the Shikara festival, various events took places such as Shikara Race, Dragon Boat Race, and Canoe Polo Match. Along with the events, the traditional heritage and culture of Kashmir are also represented in the festival.

