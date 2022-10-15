Amit Shah To Launch Hindi Books For MBBS Course In Bhopal On Oct 16

IN A first, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday will launch the books for medical education in the Hindi language.

The MBBS Hindi course book launch will take place at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, making Madhya Pradesh the first state to start the course in the Hindi language in the country. At first, only three subjects including Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry, will be taught in Hindi.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said, "We are trying our best to promote Hindi, under which we translate courses in Hindi. We have introduced three subjects in the first phase. The translation of second-year courses is going on. The Hindi books will be available in the college which will be beneficial to the students."

"Various countries like Germany, Russia, China, France, and other colleges teach in their regional languages. Therefore, we have also started and it is the first experiment in the last 75 years," he said.

Reportedly, a team of 97 experts has been working on the book preparation for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, working on translating the English books into Hindi. Sarang has also been reviewing the work continuously.

While explaining about the Mandar, the place where the work of translation is going on, Sarang mentioned that as the god churned Mandarachal (Mandar mountain) during 'Samundra Manthan', similarly, the team of 97 doctors had academic brainstorming in Mandar (War room), following which it is named Mandar.

Speaking about the translation process, an expert involved in the translation said, "It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students."

He also added that the new edition of Medical Biochemistry includes the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes, and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

Apart from this, several new line diagrams, tables, and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.

Similarly, the Anatomy edition includes new chapters on surface anatomy that have been added in both the abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables, and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.

