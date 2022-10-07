Amit Shah To Chair Regional Meeting On 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' In Assam On Oct 8

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will chair a meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Assam. The meeting will be held to discuss the drug scenario in the North-Eastern Region and ways to mitigate it.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Guwahati and will witness the presence of Chief Ministers, as well as Directors General of Police of all North Eastern states.

Nearly 11,000 kg of narcotic substances will be destroyed by Narcotics Control Bureau, Guwahati on Saturday. Additionally, nearly 13,675 kg of confiscated narcotics (Heroin, Ganja, Codeine Cough Syrup, Narcotic Pills) will be destroyed by the North Eastern states of Assam (2,531 kg) and Tripura (11,144 kg). That sums up to a total of 25,000 kg of drugs that are to be destroyed.

An official statement said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is committed to curbing the drug menace.

Meanwhile, during the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, Narcotics Control Bureau decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000 kg of drugs should be destroyed by all the regional units of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Following the commitment of the central government to make the country drug-free, MHA's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has initiated a special mission from June 1 to destroy the confiscated drugs.

Within 60 days, NCB achieved the above target, before the deadline, and reiterated its commitment to the nation regarding this massive fight against drug abuse, and 82,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed by July 30, 2022.

Notably, during the extermination drive that started on June 1, 2022, and will end on October 10, 2022, a total of 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics have been destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Meanwhile, Home Minister, during the National Conference held on July 30 this year at Chandigarh under this campaign, initiated the process of destroying 31,000 kg of narcotics by various field units of the Narcotics Control Bureau through a virtual medium by pressing the button.

Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the northeast, inaugurated the Eastern and north-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022 on Friday. He also inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok.

(With inputs from ANI)