Amit Shah Sounds BJP's Poll Bugle In Himachal Pradesh; Attacks Congress: 'Their Job Is To Create Quarrels'

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a verbal attack on Congress, saying that the party's job is to create quarrels among people.

Shah, who was addressing a gathering ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, said, "Himachal Pradesh is going to set a new custom that is 'ek baar BJP, baar baar BJP'. In Uttarakhand, Congressmen used to talk about the change of rule in alternative terms. But such customs were not followed and the BJP government was formed with a two-thirds majority. "

He also launched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election campaign song "Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP Sarkar" in Sirmaur.

The union minister also congratulated the Hati community for getting the ST status.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the Hati community's struggle of 55 years for Tribal status. He understands their pain and he proudly says 'Himachal is mine' as he has an attachment to the people of the state, "as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also claimed that the BJP would return to power in the state with a two-third majority.

The BJP leader said, "Congress cannot sit in peace without creating enmity among the people. Congress's job is to create quarrels between people and to ignite fires. But PM Modi works for development. Now if the Hati community has been given tribal status, then they conspire to instigate Dalits and people from scheduled castes that their rights will be gone. But there is no need to be afraid, I have protected all Dalit society," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who was also present there along with other BJP leaders, said, "The introduction of a modern train like Vande Bharat was no less than a dream for us. This has been accomplished by the double-engine government."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Himachal Pradesh election on Friday. The hill state will go to polls on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.