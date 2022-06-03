New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will hold another key meeting over the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir as the targeted killings continue to stock fears among the Hindus in the Valley.

The meeting will be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, J-K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, and other top officials.

This is Shah's second high-level meeting over Kashmir in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, he met Doval and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, discussing the situation in the union territory (UT).

Shah had also held a meeting over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir last month, and directed officials to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and wipe out terrorism from the Valley to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir".

"Shri Amit Shah directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively," said the Union Home Ministry in a press release.

Targeted killings have instilled a fear among the minorities in Jammu and Kashmir. Since May 1, nine such incidents have been reported in the Valley.

Many Hindus are planning to leave Jammu and Kashmir, and have urged the government to relocate them to saffer locations. They have also launched an agitation in many parts of the UT, but the government is yet to issue an official statement.

"We have made a PAN-valley decision that if the government fails to take any strict decision for us in 24 hours, we will move out from the valley and there will be mass migration, once again," Amit Kaul, a Kashmir Pandit, told ANI.

"When our delegation met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, we requested him to save us and our memorandum also read that by the time situation in Kashmir returns to normal, we should be relocated to some other places, for some time being like 2-3 years," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma