Amit Shah Says 'Dream Sellers' Won't Win In Gujarat; Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and said that the people who "sell dreams"will never win in the upcoming Gujarat polls, to which, Arvind Kejriwal also reacted with an agreeable sarcastic tone.

Shah while speaking on virtual address said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat, his home state, with a two-thirds majority and also hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"People who sell dreams will never get electoral success in Gujarat. I know the people of Gujarat. Those in the business of selling dreams can never get success in Gujarat because the people support only those who believe in doing work. That is why people remain by the BJP's side. The BJP is on its way to achieving a thumping victory," Shah said while addressing a function held in Gandhinagar to mark Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel completing one year in the office.

Kejriwal has promised a slew of "guarantees" to various sections in Gujarat ranging from free power, quality education, dole for unemployed youths, job creation and allowance for women, among others.

"I want to tell Bhupendrabhai that the people of Gujarat are with the BJP. I can see very clearly that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and you, the BJP will once again form a government with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections," Shah said.

Meanwhile, sometime after AAP leader Kejriwal reacted to the same and said, “Yes, he is absolutely right. Do not, at all, trust those who said they'll give your ₹ 15 lakh each by bringing back black money.”

"I agree that people should not trust those who sell false dreams... Instead, trust those who have already made electricity free in Delhi and Punjab, and will make it free in Gujarat too."

Delhi CM Kejriwal took a swipe and said, "BJP is dreaming. I am surprised that Amit Shah is speaking against his own party. He is saying 'don't trust dream sellers'."

"So, whoever comes and says they will deposit ₹ 15 lakh in your bank account, do not trust them at all," he said, referring to Narendra Modi's pre-2014 poll promise.

Meanwhile, BJP had won 127 seats in the 2002 Gujarat polls contested under Narendra Modi, which is considered the highest tally of seats won by the saffron party in the state.

In 2017 polls, the BJP was restricted to a tally of 99 in the House of 182 while the Congress came close second by bagging 77 seats.