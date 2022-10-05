Amit Shah Rules Out Talks With Pakistan, Says Modi Govt Won't Tolerate Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration and stone laying foundation ceremony for various projects, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, ruled out any possibility of holding talks with Pakistan, and asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not tolerate terrorism. He said that the BJP-led government at Centre will work to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.

In a strong and clear statement on how India looks to tackle troubled relations with its neighbour, Shah said, “Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir."

Further, the Home Minister made a major announcement on elections in Jammu and Kashmir saying the polls will be held once the voters' list is compiled. "As soon as the work of compiling the voters' list is completed, elections will be held in J&K with full transparency."

"Earlier the delimitation was done in such a way that only the representatives from the three families would be elected, no matter what you do. The delimitation that Election Commission has done, your own representatives will win the elections and rule," Shah said.

Addressing a rally in Baramulla, Shah said terrorism has claimed 42,000 lives since the 1990s in Jammu and Kashmir. He asked the people if terror activities have ever benefited anyone.

Targeting the families of the Abdullah, Muftis and Nehru-Gandhi, he said the National Conference, PDP and Congress are responsible for the underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir. These parties were to be held accountable as they ruled the erstwhile state most of the time since the country's independence in 1947, he said.

Emphasising upon Modi government's stance on terrorism, Shah said, “We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the most peaceful place in the country."

Shah said some people often talk about Pakistan but he wanted to know how many villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have electricity connections. “We have ensured, in the last three years, that all villages in Kashmir have electricity connection,” he added.

He also alleged that the previous regimes of NC, PDP and Congress were full of misgovernance, corruption and lack of development.

“Mufti and company, Abdullah and sons and the Congress have done nothing for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Shah also accused the 'Gupkar alliance' of regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir of "laying a red carpet" for Pakistani terrorists into the country. Shah alleged that the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration model (PAGD) had presented the youth of the region with stones, closed colleges and machine guns in their hands.

PAGD is a political alliance between the six regional parties formed by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to seek the restoration of Article 370, which gave special status and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.